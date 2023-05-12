Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec Price Performance

Shares of Bantec stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. 11,910,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,567,498. Bantec has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

Get Bantec alerts:

About Bantec

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bantec, Inc is a product and service company, which engages in providing product procurement, distribution, and logistics services through its subsidiary. The firm is also involved in the distribution of advanced low altitude UAV systems, services, and products. The company was founded on June 26, 1972 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.