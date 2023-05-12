Barclays Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Tapestry Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,748 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 281.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 573,508 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 52,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

