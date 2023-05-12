Barclays Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $80.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Nutrien stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $104.65.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

