Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 238.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 238.56 ($3.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.00) price target on Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Barclays Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:BARC opened at GBX 154.44 ($1.95) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.30. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51). The company has a market cap of £24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 468.64, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barclays

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,121.21%.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($12,323.81). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

