Barclays Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $420.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.75.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $392.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.61 and its 200 day moving average is $368.61. McKesson has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

