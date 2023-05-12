Barclays Raises Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $31.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 241,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

