Barclays Trims Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price to $30.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 607.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,027,000 after purchasing an additional 199,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.