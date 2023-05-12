Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 552 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.55) to GBX 552 ($6.97) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 430 ($5.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.42) to GBX 570 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 503.38 ($6.35).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

LON:BDEV traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 500.80 ($6.32). 515,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,272. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 515.68 ($6.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 466.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 438.53.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.