Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 552 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEVGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.55) to GBX 552 ($6.97) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 430 ($5.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.42) to GBX 570 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 503.38 ($6.35).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

LON:BDEV traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 500.80 ($6.32). 515,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,272. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 515.68 ($6.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 466.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 438.53.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

