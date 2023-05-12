Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYCBF shares. Barclays cut shares of Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barry Callebaut presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,233.33.

BYCBF remained flat at $2,175.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,086.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,029.25. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,783.55 and a 52 week high of $2,304.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

