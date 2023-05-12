Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

