Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.7 %
OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,280. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)
