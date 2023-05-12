Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,280. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.4302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

