Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Plans $2.26 Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.2587 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMWYY traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 62,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.