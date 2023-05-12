Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

BYLTF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

