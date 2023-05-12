Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

