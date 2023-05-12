BCK Capital Management LP Buys 18,101 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up 4.4% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Rogers worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 27.5% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,888. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

