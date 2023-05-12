BCK Capital Management LP Takes $631,000 Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 251,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

TRUE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,397. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 81.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Brendan L. Harrington bought 10,400 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 211,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,765.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

