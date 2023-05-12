Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Director Peter E. Gilbert Sells 5,000 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 134,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.