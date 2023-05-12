Beldex (BDX) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $237.00 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.57 or 0.06712335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,843,763 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,243,763 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

