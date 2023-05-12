Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

