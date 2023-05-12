Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.90.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
