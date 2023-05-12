Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.77.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
