BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.23 and traded as high as C$19.45. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.39, with a volume of 6,524 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.