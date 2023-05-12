Belrium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $62.46 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003350 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

