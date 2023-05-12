Benchmark Increases Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $8.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,976. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

