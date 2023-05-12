Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the April 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 53,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,438. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

