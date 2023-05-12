Berenberg Bank Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 871

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.59) to GBX 871 ($10.99) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 625 ($7.89) to GBX 740 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.57) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.45) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.29 ($10.15).

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 785.50 ($9.91). 119,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,250. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 714.06. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 502 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,570,977.92). 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

