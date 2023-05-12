Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 30.3% in April

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 303,030 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe bought 242,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at $239,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
BTTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
