BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 30500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$17.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

