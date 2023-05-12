BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 834,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.3 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

