BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

