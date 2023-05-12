Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774. Bilander Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,945,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

