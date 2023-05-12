Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BITGF shares. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

BITGF stock remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.