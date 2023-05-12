Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,837.77

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,837.77 ($48.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($49.84). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,875 ($48.90), with a volume of 5,354 shares trading hands.
Bioventix Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,437.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,836.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,835.38.
Bioventix Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,500.00%.
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
