Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,837.77

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,837.77 ($48.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($49.84). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,875 ($48.90), with a volume of 5,354 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,437.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,836.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,835.38.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bioventix

In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 11 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,823 ($48.24) per share, for a total transaction of £420.53 ($530.64). 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

