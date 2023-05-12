Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.28). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of C$320.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4695009 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

