Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.64.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 49.27%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.