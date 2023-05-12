Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.26 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,357.79 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $510.58 billion and $19.26 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00433700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00137396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,371,156 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

