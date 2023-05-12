Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $925,373.54 and approximately $8.35 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00122545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00030513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

