Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Tops $178.00 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00041379 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $178.00 million and approximately $712,746.82 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,808.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00427211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00130151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024357 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.01360174 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $705,131.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

