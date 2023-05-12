BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $321,757.29 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003515 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,971,196 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

