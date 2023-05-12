Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.24 ($0.12). 39,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 370,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.09 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackbird

In related news, insider Stephen White purchased 82,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,619.12 ($8,352.20). Corporate insiders own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

