Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 81.4% in April

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the April 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Blackboxstocks

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 282,500 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 2.7 %

About Blackboxstocks

BLBX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.