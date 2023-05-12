BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.90.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

