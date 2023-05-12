BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the April 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

BHK traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

