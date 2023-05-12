Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSAU stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

