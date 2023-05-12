Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.35

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 782497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Blue Bird Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $851.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

