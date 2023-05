Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Down 12.3%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 19,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 8,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

