BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.8091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

(Get Rating)

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.