BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.67. 51,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 58,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.76.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.63.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

