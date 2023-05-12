BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$90.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.56.

STN stock traded down C$0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting C$79.13. 157,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.09. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Stantec had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.6869449 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

