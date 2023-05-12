BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $48.15 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. BNB has a total market cap of $48.15 billion and $512.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $308.94 or 0.01148556 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,860,162 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,860,364.88295332. The last known price of BNB is 305.81555363 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1354 active market(s) with $490,635,073.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

