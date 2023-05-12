BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $48.15 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. BNB has a total market cap of $48.15 billion and $512.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $308.94 or 0.01148556 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,860,162 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,860,364.88295332. The last known price of BNB is 305.81555363 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1354 active market(s) with $490,635,073.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.