BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,014,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 44,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 667,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 610,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 479,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DSM stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

